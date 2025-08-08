Congress protests at DGP Office over Self-Immolation Cases

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of Congress under the leadership of OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das today gheraoed the Director General of Police (DGP) office in Cuttack over women burn deaths.

Hundreds of party workers along with heavy weight leaders including former PCC presidents and union minister marched from Mata Math in Bhubaneswar to the DGP’s office in Cuttack, where they staged a four-hour-long sit-in.

The grand old party alleged that Odisha is becoming insecure day by day and it has become difficult for women and students to go out.

Every day news of torture on women and girl are coming but the action of state government and police is zero, alleged Bhakta Das.

Government is trying to suppress the incidents instead of giving justice to the victims, he alleged adding that the government should take exemplary steps and create an example if it has even a little bit of sensitivity towards women and girl students.

Congress will continue its fight until women get protection, respect and justice in the state, the OPCC president announced.

On this occasion, an 11-member state women’s delegation presented a memorial letter to the Additional DG of Police in the absence of the DG of Police and discussed in detail the issue of women’s harassment. The delegation included State Congress President Meenakshi Bahinipati, MLA Sofia Firdosh, Vice President Sasmita Behera, Giribala Behera, Madhumita Sethi, Bandita Parida, Swarnaprabha Pasayat, Sunita Biswal, Sasmita Panda, Pranati Mishra and Amrita Das.