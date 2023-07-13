TNI Evening News Headlines – July 13, 2023

➡️ Anubhav Mohanty, Varsha Priyadarshini marital discord: Orissa High Court orders recording of final witness statement of Varsha Priyadarshini by July 31.
➡️Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation warns owners against commercial use of residential houses.
➡️Bhubaneswar Saheed Nagar Police Station ASI Mamata Bastia caught red-handed by vigilance while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.
➡️IMD warns of thunderstorm with lightning in 13 Odisha districts tomorrow.
➡️BJP National President JP Nadda appoints former Odisha BJP chief Samir Mohanty as ‘Special Invitee Member’ in National Executive Committee.
➡️Several areas of Delhi are reeling under flood-like situations due to rise in the water level of River Yamuna. Water level of River Yamuna was recorded at 208.66 metres today at 6 pm.
➡️BJP leader Vijay Pratap Singh killed in Bihar Police lathicharge in Patna.
➡️Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam resigns as asked by the ruling Congress party. Mohan Markan to take oath tomorrow.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Paris, France.
➡️French Navy to provide its own Rafale Marine aircraft to Indian Navy for training.
