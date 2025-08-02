Trending
- TNI Daily Digest – August 2, 2025
- Odisha mourns demise of Balanga Burn Victim; Cops Say Nobody Involved
- TNI Shorts – Time to take steps to end Man-Animal Conflict
- Sagarika Nath inducted as NIA SP
- Balanga (Nimapada) Burn Victim Dies During Treatment at AIIMS New Delhi
- Prajwal Revanna gets life sentence in Rape Case
- CM Majhi Distributes Rs 697 Crore PM Kisan Benefits to Odisha farmers
- Odisha Govt to Recruit 6387 Retired Teachers as Guest Teachers
- India not going to buy Russian Oil, says Trump
- TNI Your Voice: Why Not Treason Charges against Corrupt Officers?
Comments are closed.