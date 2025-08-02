Odisha mourns demise of Balanga Burn Victim; Cops Say Nobody Involved

TNI Bureau: People of all walks of life in Odisha mourned the sad demise of Balanga burn victim who died this evening while undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS Hospital.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of the Balanga incident victim. Despite the best efforts of doctors at AIIMS Delhi, her life couldn’t be saved,” said Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati on X handle. “May her soul attain sadgati and God bless the family with immense strength in this difficult time,” he added.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took to his X handle and expressed his deep condolences about the death of the minor girl. Despite all efforts by the state government and specialists of AIIMS Delhi, the girl died.

Likewise, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Naveen Patnaik condoled the girl’s death. “Deeply saddened and anguished to know that the young girl set on fire in #Balanga area of #Puri District passed away while undergoing treatment in AIIMS. My condolences for the young girl and prayers are with the family members in the hour grief. May God give the family members strength to bear this irreparable loss,” he wrote in a social media post.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed his sorrow over the girl’s unfortunate death despite all possible efforts by the doctors and medical staff.

OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das also joined the entire Odisha to express his condolences and prayed for her departed souls.

Among others Odisha Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Prabhati Parida condoled the girl’s death.

I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the girl’s death, said BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal also expressed his shock over the girl’s death despite all efforts by the Doctors and state government. He also prayed for the departed souls and solace for the bereaved family members.

It is to be noted here that the girl from Puri district was set ablazed by some unidentified miscreants while she was going to her friends house to return books in

Initially, she was admitted at the local Hospital for treatment in a critical condition, later with doctors advice the victim was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for her better treatment .

After about three days of receiving treatment in the central government-run Hospital in Bhubaneswar, she was airlifted to Delhi as her condition continued to be critical. She was admitted at AIIMS Delhi. But unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries this evening.

Meanwhile, the Odisha police made a startling revelation after the girl’s death saying that none was involved in the case. Besides, it has urged the general public not to make any controversial statement over the girl’s death.

Th victim’s father also claimed that his daughter ended her life due to mental stress; confirming “suicide” angle.