‘The Kashmir Files’ hits the Theatres

Insight Bureau: The highly anticipated film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has released today after a lot of controversies and pebbles. The movie is based on the story of the genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

Viewers are seen loving the movie. In many places, people with teary eyes coming out of theatres are reported by paparazzis.

The movie is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri; he also bankrolled the film along with Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, & his wife Pallavi Joshi.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Notably, Vivek directed the sleeper hit film The Tashkent Files(2019) which was based on the sudden demise of former Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the mass genocide of Kashmiri Pandit community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

The movie stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.