Tension in Malkangiri: Tribal Woman Found Beheaded, Clashes Break Out Between Tribals and Bengali Refugees

Malkangiri: High tension prevailed in MV-26 village under the Malkangiri district after the headless body of a tribal woman was recovered, triggering violent clashes between local tribal residents and Bengali refugees.

The victim, identified as Lake Padiami of Rakhalguda village, was found beheaded on December 4 near the village. Following the incident, tribal organizations expressed severe resentment and alleged that individuals from the nearby MV-26 village, belonging to the Bengali refugee community, were involved in the murder. Despite repeated demands, locals accused the police of failing to arrest the suspects or recover the severed head of the victim. A complain was also filed in Korkunda police station.

Protests erupted on Saturday as tribal groups staged demonstrations demanding immediate action. However, with no response from authorities, the situation escalated on Sunday when hundreds of tribal men and women of Rakhalguda village marched to MV-26 and reportedly set several houses and vehicles on fire, leading to widespread destruction. The village has since been abandoned, and a heavy police contingent has been deployed to prevent further violence.

Sources say tensions have been rising for months, with allegations of increasing involvement of Bengali refugees in criminal activities across Malkangiri district. The latest incident has deepened mistrust and sparked fears of further communal unrest.

Police have begun an investigation and intensified security measures in the region.