TNI Morning News Headlines – December 08, 2025

📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi laid the foundation for the Rs 312 crore for the development of Ghatagaon Maa Tarini Temple.
📌A Plus-3 second-year student from Rajgangpur succumbs to burn injuries two days after self-immolation.
📌Locals set over 50 houses on fire in Malkangiri district after the headless body of a woman of Rakhelguda under Korukonda police limits, was found in the Poteru river.
📌Cold conditions continued to intensify across Odisha; G. Udayagiri in Kandhamal district reported a minimum of 4.4°C on Sunday.
📌Popular Jatra comedian Guru Prusty dies in road mishap in Bhadrak; He was 33.
📌Barabati stadium gears up for T20; India and South Africa to hold separate practice sessions today; galleries open for public.
📌Ganja smuggling inside Cricket bat; Smugglers from West Bengal caught at Berhampur Railway Station.
📌Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category, AQI recorded at 318.
📌AQI (Air Quality Index) around India Gate and Kartavya Path area is 294, categorised as ‘Poor’ by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board).
📌Delhi: IndiGo cancels a total of 134 flights- 75 departures and 59 arrivals.
📌J&K: A cold wave grips Kashmir as Srinagar records a minimum temperature of –2.4°C.
📌Lok Sabha to hold 3-hour discussion on 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ today.
📌Fire at a restaurant in North Goa’s Arpora, claiming 25 lives. Police arrested 4 people – 3 General Managers and 1 Bar Manager.
📌Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir to organise Quran recital by 1 lakh people in February.
📌Sensex drops 88.35 points to 85,624.02 in early trade; Nifty declines 23.50 points to 26,162.95.
📌Rupee falls 12 paise to 90.07 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Venkatesh Prasad elected as President of Karnataka State Cricket Association.
📌Thailand launches airstrikes along border with Cambodia.
