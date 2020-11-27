Sydney ODI: Australia beat India by 66 runs

TNI Bureau: Australia registered a comprehensive 66-run victory over India in the first ODI in Sydney to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted a mammoth total of 374/6 in 50 overs. The openers added 156 runs in 27.5 overs. That consolidated the innings for the Aussies.

David Warner scored 69. Aaron Finch (114) and Steven Smith (105) scored brilliant hundreds. Smith hit 105 off just 66 balls with 11 boundaries and 4 sixes. Glen Maxwell contributed 45 off 19 balls with 5 boundaries and 3 sixes. For India, Mohammed Shami took 3 wickets.

India did not have a good start and lost 4 wickets for just 101 runs on board. However, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya built a very good partnership. Once Dhawan was out, India lost the way.

India finished at 308/8 in 50 overs. Hardik Pandya was the top scorer with 90 off 76 balls with 7 boundaries and 4 sixes. Dhawan scored 74. Mayank (22), Kohli (21), JAdeja (25) and Navdeep (29*) were the other contributors.

For Australia, Adam Zampa took 4 wickets while Josh Hazlewood took 3 wickets.

Steven Smith was declared the ‘Player of the Match’ for his explosive innings.