Suspended FM College Principal Dilip Ghosh Arrested

TNI Bureau: Fakir Mohan Autonomous College principal Dilip Ghosh arrested for his alleged link in the self-immolation attempt of a girl student of the college which has caused a huge outcry.

Ghosh , who was earlier suspended by the Higher Education Department of the State Government, was arrested by the Sahadevkhunta police in Balasore district.

Police had earlier arrested Assistant professor Samir Kumar Sahu, the HoD of Education Department, against whom the girl had leveled serious allegation of seeking sexual favour repeatedly. He even had allegedly threatened her of dire consequences for not following him.

On the other hand, the 20-year-old student, who sustained 95% burns following her self-immolation attempt, is still battling for life at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.