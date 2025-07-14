Egg Attack on Toronto Ratha Jatra: Naveen seeks Mohan’s Intervention

TNI Bureau: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJD president Naveen Patnaik has sought Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s intervention into the incident of egg attack during Ratha Jatra celebration in Toronto of Canada.

Taking to his X handle, Patnaik expressed his deep concern over the incident and said that it not only grievously hurt the sentiments of Lord Jagannatha’s devotees worldwide, but also cause deep anguish to the people of Odisha.

The Odisha Government should take the matter seriously and urge the Ministry of External Affairs to register a strong protest with the Canadian authorities, he suggested.

