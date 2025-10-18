Similipal Tiger Reserve Reopens for Tourists After Monsoon Break

Baripada: The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district reopened for tourists on Friday, marking the beginning of the new tourist season after its annual monsoon closure. The reserve had remained closed since June 30 due to heavy rainfall during the monsoon period.

According to STR Field Director Prakash Chand Gogineni, a maximum of 60 vehicles will be allowed to enter the reserve each day — 35 through the Jashipur check gate and 25 through the Pithabata gate under Baripada division.

Entry timings for visitors have been fixed between 5:00 AM and 9:00 AM at the Jashipur gate, and between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM at the Pithabata gate. All tourists must exit the park by 6:00 PM the same day.

Visitors can enjoy open jeep safaris inside the reserve. The morning safari will start at 5:30 AM and continue for about five hours, while the afternoon safari will begin at 2:00 PM and last up to four hours.

Sharing data from the previous season, Gogineni said that during 2024–25, Similipal Tiger Reserve attracted 38,483 visitors, including 12 foreign nationals, generating a revenue of ₹4.26 crore.

Authorities have urged tourists to follow eco-tourism guidelines and maintain cleanliness within the reserve to ensure the protection of its rich biodiversity.