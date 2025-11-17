Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death by Bangladesh Tribunal for “Crimes Against Humanity”

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal has sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity linked to the student-led protests that brought down her Awami League government in 2024.

The tribunal found her guilty of incitement, ordering the killing of protesters, and failing to prevent violence during the “July Uprising”, during which a UN report estimated up to 1,400 deaths.

The court also delivered verdicts against former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. It said all three acted together to carry out violent crackdowns across the country.

Mamun was pardoned after giving full disclosure and admitting his role, while Hasina and Kamal were tried in absentia. The tribunal noted that their decision to flee Bangladesh suggested guilt.

According to the judgement, Hasina ignored student demands, used inflammatory language by calling protesters “Razakars”, and ordered security forces to “eliminate” them. Witnesses testified that groups linked to the Awami League, including the Chhatra League and Juba League, attacked Dhaka University students.

The court said Hasina ordered the use of drones, helicopters and live ammunition to locate and target protesters, with Kamal and Mamun aiding or failing to stop these actions.

Hasina, now 78, has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh on August 4, 2024. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has requested her extradition, but India has not responded. Kamal is also believed to be in India.

Ahead of the verdict, security was tightened nationwide, with Dhaka police issuing shoot-at-sight orders against those involved in arson or violence. Army, Border Guard, and riot police deployments left large parts of the capital deserted amid fears of unrest.