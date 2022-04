Insight Bureau: In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, the Odisha Government has revised the time schedule of schools from May 2, 2022. The classes will be held from 6 AM to 9 AM.

However, the examinations already scheduled by different boards/councils will continue as usual.

Earlier, both the Government and Private Schools in the State were closed for 5 days after the heatwave conditions caused immense trouble to the kids.