Rohit Sharma’s Poor Form Continues; Time Up?

TNI Bureau: Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s struggles with the bat continued as he managed just 2 runs off 7 balls in the first ODI against England in Nagpur. Dismissed by Saqib Mahmood while attempting a flick, Rohit’s lean patch has now extended across formats.

His last ten ODI innings show inconsistent returns, raising concerns over his place in the squad. With India’s Champions Trophy campaign looming and a crucial Test series in England ahead, pressure mounts on Rohit to rediscover his form. Fans have expressed disappointment, with some calling for his retirement as his future in international cricket remains uncertain.