India beat England by 4 wickets, take 1-0 lead in series

Shubman Gill’s solid knock of 87, along with significant contributions from Shreyas Iyer (59) and Axar Patel (52), led India to a four-wicket win over England in the first ODI at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.
