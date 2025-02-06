India beat England by 4 wickets, take 1-0 lead in series

By Sagarika Satapathy
Shubman Gill’s solid knock of 87, along with significant contributions from Shreyas Iyer (59) and Axar Patel (52), led India to a four-wicket win over England in the first ODI at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

