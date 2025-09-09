Revolt in Rayagada BJD: Bhaskar Rao, Himirika Quit

TNI Bureau: Revolt hit the Biju Janata Dal in Rayagada on Tuesday as former Rajya Sabha MP N Bhaskar Rao and former minister Lal Bihari Himirika resigned from the party, along with several local leaders and workers. Rao also announced the launch of a new organisation, Biju Swabhiman Mancha, which he described as a social platform.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The resignations came days after Jagannath Saraka was appointed as the new district president of the BJD, a move that displeased Rao’s supporters. Factionalism in Rayagada BJD has been longstanding, with rival groups weakening the party’s performance in past elections.

Rao said he joined active politics under Biju Patnaik in 1974 and ended his journey with the party now. Himirika, 78, cited age and inability to continue responsibilities as reasons for his exit.