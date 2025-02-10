Renowned Industrialist & Philanthropist Duryodhan Pradhan cremated at Swarga Dwara

Renowned Industrialist and reputed Philanthropist of Delhi Duryodhan Pradhan passed away due to a heart attack at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday afternoon. He was 92. Duryodhan Pradhan was suffering from old age-related diseases.

Pradhan was the Founder of Premier Jagannath Temple at Hauz Khas in New Delhi. He has been successfully conducting the affairs of the Temple as the Secretary of Management Committee; Sree Neelachala Seva Sangha from 1967 to 2012 for long 45 years. A prominent disciple of Thakur Nigamananda, Pradhan was the lifetime President of Delhi Saraswat Sangha and has been ably handling the management of its Chattarpur Ashram since 1981. Pradhan came to Delhi way back in 1950 from Odisha and established his flagship institution D.D. Pradhan & Company in 1966. He has been instrumental in providing employments to thousands of Odia Youths as Plumbing Technician, Engineer and Contractor through his company. He has exemplary contributions in promoting Plumbing Industry through Odia experts across the Globe. A Lover of Odisha’s Art and Culture, Pradhan patronized the spreading of Odissi Dance and Music Nationally as the President of Odissi Akademi, Delhi for many years.

Pradhan has left his three Sons, Secretary of Sree Neelachala Seva Sangha and Founder of First Plumbing, Rabindra Nath Pradhan, two Directors of DD Pradhan & Co. Ramakant Pradhan and Hemakant Pradhan, two Daughters Kanaklata Patra and Bidulata Jena, three Daughters – in – law Sabita Pradhan, Runu Pradhan and Shalini Pradhan. His other family members include two Son-in-laws Prashant Kumar Patra and Late Ashok Kumar Jena, Grand and Great Grand Childrens like Siddharth Pradhan, Shekhar Pradhan, Sanchit Pradhan, Saurav Pradhan, Robin Gochawal, Preeti Pahi, Swati Patra, Sanghamitra Biswal, Gayatri Pradhan, Nibedita Jena, Mehak Pradhan, Charbi Charbik, Shreyashree, Malvik and Labanya.

Pradhan was born on 13th December 1932 in Mandapada village of Pattamundei in Kendrapada District of Odisha. His parents were Brundaban Pradhan and Debaki Pradhan. He was popularly known as Dhani Pradhan in village because of his illustrious charity services. He got married to Late Nilima Pradhan in the year 1955.

Pradhan’s last rites were performed at the Swarga Dwara of Puri by the family members on early morning of Monday. His eldest Son Rabindranath Pradhan offered fire to the funeral pyre. His other two sons Ramakant and Hemakant helped elder brother Rabindranath in performing the last rites. World Odisha Society’s Chairman Kishore Dwibedi and Silver Gandhi fame Mohan Mohapatra were present during the cremation. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP from Kendrapada Baijayant Panda expressed Deep Condolences over Pradhan’s demise.