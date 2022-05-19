Ratan Tata’s Taj Hotel Visit Video Goes Viral; Know Why

Insight Bureau: Top industrialist Ratan Tata makes sure to be the top title, and this time, he draws attention as he arrives at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai at Tata Nano. The same video is being streamed online and people are praising her. In the video, which makes the rounds online, Ratan Tata is seen arriving at the Taj Hotel in a Nano. Users of social media are impressed by her simplicity and call her a fairy tale.

Most social media users have responded to this video saying he is a simple and humble man. One of the users wrote that he was such a lowly person. Ratan Tata has many feathers on his cap and one of them is the Tata Nano with a value of Rs 1 lakh. He even said he did it mainly to fulfill the Indian dream of owning a car. Meanwhile, a few days ago, Ratan Tata shared a note about what Tata Nano means to him. In detailed words, he wrote what really inspired him, and aroused the desire to produce such a car, he often saw Indian families riding motorcycles, perhaps a child between mother and father, riding wherever he went, often traveling smoothly. roads.

One of the benefits of being in the School of Architecture, it taught him to doodle when he was free. At first, they were trying to figure out how to make two-wheelers safer, the doodles became four wheels, no windows, no doors, just a basic dune buggy. But he finally decided it should be a car. The Nano was always meant for all our people.