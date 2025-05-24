Modi Govt Banks On Tharoor To Win Diplomatic War

The ‘Sunanda Pushkar’ saga is history. No more “50-crore-rupee girlfriend” jibe will be there. All memes and jokes on Shashi Tharoor, have now been replaced with appreciation, as Modi Government is banking on his intellect, experience and efficiency to expose Pakistan on the global arena, especially in the USA.

Shashi Tharoor is leading a crucial delegation to USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia. Tharoor, who served as the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, is expected to use his skills and contacts to strongly put forth India’s views against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. To convince a person like Donald Trump, a person of Shashi Tharoor’s stature is needed. And, PM Modi has acknowledged it.