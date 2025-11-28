PT Usha Recalls Dharmendra’s ₹50,000 Gift After 1986 Asian Games

TNI BUREAU: Veteran actor Dharmendra’s passing earlier this week has prompted tributes from across the country, with leaders, public figures, and sports icons remembering him for his remarkable career and humble nature. Among those who shared their condolences was Parliamentarian and former track-and-field star PT Usha, who recalled a personal act of kindness from the legendary actor.

PT Usha, celebrated as the “queen of track and field” and known for breaking barriers for women in Indian sports, posted a heartfelt message on her X timeline. She recounted how Dharmendra had sent her a cash prize of Rs 50,000 after her outstanding performance at the 1986 Asian Games, where she won four gold medals and one silver for India. In her post, she wrote that Dharmendra had personally sent the amount to acknowledge her achievements, a gesture she continues to cherish decades later.

Usha also expressed her regret that she never got the chance to meet him in person to thank him, noting that their busy schedules kept them apart. However, she said that affection and goodwill were enough to keep people connected across distances, and offered her prayers for the late actor.

Dharmendra, who died on November 24 at the age of 89, was regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most admired and enduring stars. Born as Dharam Singh Deol in Punjab in 1935, he made his screen debut with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. Over the next six decades, he appeared in more than 250 films, gaining recognition for his versatility in drama, romance, comedy, and action.

He delivered several memorable performances in films like Phool Aur Patthar, Anupama, Bandini, Satyakam, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Seeta Aur Geeta, and the iconic Sholay. His on-screen and real-life partnership with Hema Malini was widely admired and became an important part of his legacy.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife Prakash Kaur; sons Sunny and Bobby Deol; daughters Vijeta and Ajeta; as well as his second wife Hema Malini and their daughters Esha and Ahana Deol.