President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Puri Srimandir on February 19

Insight Bureau: President Ram Nath Kovind will pay a two-day visit to Puri starting on February 19.

The President will arrive in the pilgrim town on February 19. He is likely to visit Puri Srimandir and pay obeisance of the holy Trinity.

The President will inaugurate the grand celebrations of 150th birth anniversary of founder of Gaudiya Math and Mission, Srila Prabhupad alias Srimad Bhakti Siddhanta Sarasvati Goswami Maharaja at saradhabali ground in Puri.

He will return on February 20.