President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Puri Srimandir on February 19

President Ram Nath Kovind will pay a two-day visit to Puri starting on February 19.

By Sagarika Satapathy
President Ram Nath Kovind
133
BJD Ad Set 1

Insight Bureau:  President Ram Nath Kovind will pay a two-day visit to Puri starting on February 19.

The President will arrive in the pilgrim town on February 19. He is likely to visit Puri Srimandir and pay obeisance of the holy Trinity.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – February 11, 2022

Odisha Schools to resume offline classes for Std. 1 to 7…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The President will inaugurate the grand celebrations of 150th birth anniversary of founder of Gaudiya Math and Mission, Srila Prabhupad alias Srimad Bhakti Siddhanta Sarasvati Goswami Maharaja at saradhabali ground in Puri.

He will return on February 20.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.