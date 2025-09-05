President Murmu honours 2 Odisha Teachers on Teachers’ Day

TNI Bureau: President Droupadi Murmu honoured two teachers from Odisha on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at the National Teachers’ Award ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday.

Basanta Kumar Rana, a teacher from New High School in Kondel, Malkangiri, and Tarun Kumar Dash, faculty member of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya in Koraput, were recognised for their significant contributions to education. The awards, given annually on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, celebrate the dedication and innovative practices of teachers across India.

This year, 45 teachers from different states and union territories were honoured. President Murmu, who also hails from Odisha, appreciated the crucial role of teachers in shaping future generations. Both awardees expressed gratitude towards their institutions and students. Dash said his students inspired him to create short films, many of which have gained national recognition. The recognition of two educators from Odisha was seen as a proud moment for the state’s academic community.