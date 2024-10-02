Power or No Power, I Will Continue to Serve the People of Odisha: Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik declared on Wednesday that he would continue to serve the people of Odisha, irrespective of whether he holds power or not. Patnaik, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, made this statement during the launch of BJD’s annual Jan Sampark Padayatra on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in Bhubaneswar.

Addressing BJD workers, Patnaik accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of coming to power by deceiving the people with false promises. He emphasized that while governments and parties may change names and colors, they cannot alter history, as the people of Odisha are well aware of the truth. He reiterated that BJD has always stood by the people, focusing on development, service, and self-respect.

“Power or no power, my commitment to the people of Odisha remains unshaken. BJD has transformed into a social movement dedicated to the welfare of the state,” Patnaik said. He accused the BJP of failing to deliver on its electoral promises, asking whether citizens had received the 300 units of free electricity or the Rs 50,000 promised to women by the BJP government.

Patnaik also took a swipe at the BJP over rising prices of essential commodities and alleged that women are not safe even in police stations, while government employees fear for their safety at the Raj Bhavan. “The BJP may have won elections by spreading lies, but they cannot win the hearts of the people,” he added.

The former Chief Minister further highlighted that during its 24-year rule, the BJD made significant strides in infrastructure, health, education, and the empowerment of farmers and women. According to Patnaik, poverty in Odisha, which stood at 70 percent in 2000, has reduced to 10 percent. He claimed that Odisha’s per capita income has increased, and the state is faring better than those with “double engine” governments. He also criticized the BJP for changing the name of the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), under which lakhs of people had benefited.

Referring to BJD’s recent electoral defeat after 24 years in power, Patnaik called for unity among party workers, saying that if they fought together, BJD could return to power.

Reacting sharply to Patnaik’s comments, senior BJP leader Manoj Mohapatra accused him of making misleading statements and being unable to digest BJP’s victory. Odisha BJP vice-president Biranchi Tripathy echoed similar sentiments, stating that people had rejected the BJD for its mismanagement in sectors like healthcare and education. Tripathy claimed that under the BJP’s Subhadra Yojana, over 25 lakh beneficiaries have already received financial assistance, and the government aims to provide help to over one crore women.

Tripathy also emphasized that the name of BSKY has not been changed yet, though it may happen in the future. He added that the Ayushman Bharat scheme would be implemented soon, and under the Gopabandhu Swasthya Surakshya Yojana, around one crore families would benefit from free healthcare facilities, covering 80 to 90 percent of the population.

The BJP leaders argued that people had shown faith in their party by granting them a majority in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, highlighting the numerous welfare schemes rolled out in their first 100 days in power.