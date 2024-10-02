TNI Evening News Headlines – October 2, 2024

➡️Bhubaneswar Maitri Vihar Apartment loot & gangrape case: 3 arrested. Two committed the crime while one accused stayed outside.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi attended state-level celebration of Gandhi Jayanti at Telangapentha in Cuttack district, today.
➡️BJD President Naveen Patnaik launched BJD’s Jana Sampark Padayatra on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti today.
➡️A low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood around October 4. No forecast yet on depression or cyclone, says IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
➡️India issued travel advisory for its citizens, advising them to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.
➡️PM Modi inaugurates developmental projects worth over Rs 83,000 cr in Jharkhand.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes to Olympian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s mother Saroj Devi thanking her for the ‘Churma’ made by her given to him by Neeraj Chopra ahead of Navratri.
➡️Delhi Police seizes 560 kgs of Cocaine worth Rs 2000 Crore. International Drug Syndicate busted.
➡️Mortal remains of Indian Army soldier Narayan Singh, who went missing in the 1968 plane crash in Rohtang Pass, were brought to Gauchar airport in Uttarakhand earlier today.
➡️Bihar floods: Lakhs affected in 13 districts.
➡️IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, all pilots safe.
➡️India receives 8% more monsoon rains, highest since 2020.
➡️India to host inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in 2025.
➡️ICC Rankings: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah becomes number 1 Test bowler; opener Yashasvi Jaiswal moved to third spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings.
➡️Israel bans UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, declaring him an ‘undesirable person’ in the country; accuses him of supporting the Terrorists, Rapists and Murderers.
