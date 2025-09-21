PM Modi addresses the Nation; speaks on ‘GST Bachat Utsav’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Nation via video conferencing today.
Extending heartfelt greetings to all citizens on the commencement of Navratri, the festival of worshipping Shakti, PM Modi remarked that from the very first day of Navratri, the Nation is taking a significant step forward in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.
Beginning at sunrise on 22nd September, the country will implement Next Generation GST reforms. The Prime Minister highlighted that this marks the beginning of a GST Bachat Utsav (Savings Festival) across India.
He emphasized that this festival will enhance savings and make it easier for people to purchase their preferred items.
PM Modi noted that the benefits of this savings festival will reach the poor, middle class, neo middle class, youth, farmers, women, shopkeepers, traders, and entrepreneurs alike.
He remarked that in this festive season, every household will experience increased happiness and sweetness. Extending his congratulations, the Prime Minister conveyed best wishes to crores of families across the country for the Next Generation GST reforms and the GST Savings Festival.
PM Modi recalled that upon receiving the mandate in 2014, the government prioritized GST in the interest of the people and the nation.
He highlighted that extensive consultations were held with all stakeholders, every concern raised by states was addressed, and solutions were found for every question.
He noted that by bringing all states together, such a monumental tax reform in independent India became possible.
The Prime Minister stated that it was the result of joint efforts by the Centre and the states that the country was liberated from the maze of multiple taxes and a uniform system was established across the nation. He affirmed that the dream of One Nation-One Tax was realized.
