Orissa HC disapproves blanket ban on Vehicles in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Orissa High Court has disapproved the manner in which vehicles were seized by the cops during the lockdown period for violation of guidelines. The court also asked the authorities and police to take a humanitarian view during the crisis. The HC observed that essential items are still not available within the walkable distance, which adds to the woes of common people.

The court also asked the police to release all seized vehicles on undertaking while directing the government to come up with proper planning at the earliest so that people are not required to use vehicles for buying essential items.

Key Highlights:

👉 Keeping in view the precarious condition prevailing in the State having no particular mechanism in the matter of available of vegetables, medicines and other such usable items within walkable distance for all, collection of same involves different category of people including Senior Citizens, Women and persons unable to ride cycle may be forcing many people to move to particular areas for such collection.

👉 Until any particular guideline and proper arrangement are brought in the matter of above, there should not be complete ban on movement of two wheelers and relaxation may be made subject to satisfactory explanation by such riders. This may not be construed to be a complete lifting of ban.

👉 As it is for the complete lockdown situation, people of the State are also in serious misery and complete ban of movement of two-wheelers in absence of system making availability of essential commodities at the walkable distance will add further to the miseries of the people.

👉 We hope and trust that the Government in appropriate Department and the D.G. of Police will look into this from humanitarian approach and angle.

👉 We expect and hope that Government in its appropriate Department shall bring out composite planning on availability of such essential items locally thereby requiring no use of two wheelers at the earliest.

👉 It is directed that vehicles already seized shall be relaxed by obtaining undertaking from the persons concerned, from which such vehicles are being seized, that he/she shall not utitlize the same any further.

👉 Further, such vehicle shall be released at least thrice without imposing fine and only on above undertaking. Such practice may continue at least till Government comes up with proper guideline and mechanism for making available of useful commodities indicated herein above within walkable distance.