Ollywood Actor Pintu Nanda flown to Delhi for Treatment

TNI Bureau: Famous Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda on Tuesday morning was flown to New Delhi to undergo treatment for liver cirrhosis. He is likely to undergo liver transplantation.

Several Ollywood actors and Nanda’s well-wishers and fans bid him farewell at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar and wished him speedy recovery.

The ailing actor, who was seen seated at a wheelchair, did not forget to thank everyone for their prayers and financial help for his treatment. “I thank you all for your prayers and generous donations to go to Delhi for my treatment. I feel that I will return and entertain veryone once again,” he said.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sources said that Pintu Nanda will be admitted to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) to undergo a liver transplant.

A donor is said to have been arranged. However, the money required for his treatment is still falling short.

“The treatment cost is around Rs 50 to 60 lakh. But only Rs 10 lakh has been arranged. Therefore, I request all to help us raise money for his treatment. I would also like to request Siddhant Mohapatra and Sritam Das to draw the attention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik so that the government does something for Pintu Nanda,” said actor Mitu Mithun.