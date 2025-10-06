Odisha’s Bali Jatra to Be Held in British Parliament for the First Time

London: The ancient maritime festival of Odisha, Bali Jatra, will be celebrated in the British Parliament for the first time this November, reported Times of India.

The two-day event will begin on 14 November at the House of Lords, followed by an international trade fair and cultural programme in Croydon on 15 November.

According to the TOI report, Odisha, historically known as Kalinga, has a rich maritime history. As far back as 400 BCE, traders called Sadhabas sailed in Boita ships, establishing trade and cultural links with countries including Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Thailand. Bali Jatra, which is still celebrated in Cuttack, commemorates these historic voyages.

Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnayak, Organising Secretary of the Odisha Society of the United Kingdom (OSUK CIC), said the event aims to showcase Odisha’s maritime heritage and cultural identity on an international stage. The programme is organised by Xpertnest, led by British-Odia entrepreneur Arun Kar, and supported by OSUK CIC.

Sweta Mohanty, spokesperson for the organising committee, noted that the festival will create a platform for discussion on India’s historical trade links, cultural heritage, and their relevance today. The organisers also hope to highlight themes of climate action, sustainability, and cooperation among countries of the Global South.

Bali Jatra has been included in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, and the Odisha government is pursuing UNESCO recognition, the organisers said. They added that the UK event will support this effort by promoting the festival internationally.

The first day at the House of Lords will include keynote addresses, panels on maritime history and sustainability, and heritage awards. The second day in Croydon will feature trade pavilions, cultural performances, and an Odia food festival.

The event invites participation from a wide audience in the UK and beyond, not just the Odia community. Organisers hope it will strengthen Odisha’s cultural identity, promote tourism and trade, and provide opportunities for international collaboration.