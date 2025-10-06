Mohan’s Project Blitz in Nuapada on Bypoll Announcement Day

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday unveiled developmental projects worth Rs 1,100 crore in Nuapada, just hours before the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Assembly bypoll. The by-election for the Nuapada constituency will be held on November 11, with counting on November 14, following the death of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Addressing a public meeting at the Mini Stadium in Nuapada, Majhi inaugurated 109 completed projects worth Rs 64 crore and laid foundation stones for 39 new projects estimated at Rs 159 crore. He also announced irrigation projects worth Rs 802 crore to support farmers and tackle water scarcity in the region.

The Chief Minister declared Khariar Road as a Municipality and upgraded Komna and Sinapali to Notified Area Councils. His visit came hours before the poll schedule, drawing political attention ahead of what is expected to be a keenly contested bypoll between the BJD, BJP, and Congress.