Odisha Walks launched at Parsurameswar Temple, Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Odisha Walks, a guided heritage walking tour to various heritage sites across Odisha was inaugurated today at Parsurameswar Temple in Bhubaneswar by Chairperson OTDC Dr. Lenin Mohanty in presence of Director Tourism & MD OTDC Shri Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav. Renowned Odia Rapper Sameer Rishu Mohanty better known as Rapper Big Deal was the celebrity guest on the occasion.

More than 50 enthusiasts from different parts of the city joined the maiden heritage walk in which the participants were presented with interesting facets on the rich culture and heritage of Odisha, depicted in each of the monuments. Shri Jitu Mishra and Ms. Rosalin Mishra were the Presenters for the inaugural heritage walk.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson OTDC said that these guided tours curated along the identified heritage circuits of Bhubaneswar will help reveal the city’s rich architectural treasures, its culture, traditions, rituals, and customs. Apart from well-known architectural marvels such as Mukteswar Temple, Lingaraj Temple, Dhauli, etc., the itinerary shall encompass lesser-known heritage monuments as well.

Director Tourism & MD OTDC opined that this initiative by OTDC will not only promote Odisha’s ancient architecture as part of heritage tourism but also educate and make the local populace aware & informed about Odisha’s rich cultural legacy.

In the first phase, 5 itineraries spanning across a duration of 2 hours have been curated under various themes within Bhubaneswar. These walks shall have engrossing story telling sessions to help the audience get engaged and explore the beauty of history, culture and heritage of Odisha.

Odisha Walk 1: Romance Etched in Stones

Sites covered: Parsurameswar Temple, Mukteswar Temple, Kedar Gouri Temple, Suka Sari Temple, Vaital Deula, and Ekamra Van

Odisha Walk 2: Architectural Splendors of Ekamra

Sites covered: Vaital Temple, Chitrakarini Temple, Lingaraj Temple, Ananta Vasudev Temple, Bindusagar, Uttareswar Temple, and Ekamra Van

Odisha Walk 3: The Global Bhubaneswar in Early Centuries – Khandagiri & Udaygiri Caves

Sites Covered: Hatigumpha, Patalpuri Gumpha, Mancapuri Gumpha, Ganesh Gumpha, Rani Gumpha

Odisha Walk 4: Dhauli – On the Path of Compassion

Sites Covered: Modern Buddhist Pillar, Ashokan Rock Edict, Rock-cut Elephant, Peace Pagoda

Odisha Walk 5: Tosali to Ekamra – The Cosmopolitan Bhubaneswar

Sites Covered: Bhaskareswar Temple, Brahmeswar Temple

The ‘’Odisha Walks will be organized from Friday to Sunday every week from 6:30 am to 8:30 am. A nominal registration charge of INR 50 has been kept for participation in the above heritage walks. The tickets for the tour can be booked on the website www.bookodisha.com or Book Odisha Mobile App, a single point booking engine for Odisha Tourism services and products which was recently launched during the 43rd Foundation Day of OTDC on 3rd September 2022.

OTDC intends to add more such guided walking tours across different heritage destinations of the State, which will be curated and organized in a phased manner.