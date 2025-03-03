TNI Morning News Headlines – March 03, 2025

➡️Odisha Government will provide preparatory pilot training to 50 tribal students, mostly women.
➡️Power outage disrupts radiology services at SCB Hospital in Cuttack for 45 minutes; Hospital seeks response from Tata Power.
➡️Army concludes rescue operation in Chamoli avalanche; 8 confirmed dead, 46 rescued.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Shri Somnath Jyotirlinga Mandir in Gujarat on Sunday.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes lion safari at Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat’s Junagadh district.
➡️A man from Kerala shot dead by security forces in Jordan while he was trying to illegally cross the Israel border.
➡️Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praises Europe’s strong support for Ukraine at London Summit.
➡️India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in final Group A match of Champions Trophy at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
➡️Sensex climbs 429.31 points to 73,627.41 in early trade; Nifty advances 130 points to 22,254.70.
➡️Rupee rises 6 paise to 87.31 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Oscars 2025: ‘The Brutalist’ Adrien Brody makes history with second Best Actor win. Best Actress award goes to Mikey Madison.
➡️Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga-backed ‘Anuja’ loses Best Live Action Short award.
Comments are closed.