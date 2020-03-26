English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Odisha reports 3rd Covid-19 Positive Case

By TNI Bureau
corona virus updates
TNI Bureau: After a brief lull, Odisha has reported the 3rd Coronavirus positive case. As per the Health Department’s tweet, a 60-year-old male patient has tested positive for COVID-19 today. All 3 positive cases are from Bhubaneswar. The authorities have commenced contact tracing.

The Odisha Government is enforcing the lockdown and social distancing measures on a war footing to prevent spread of coronavirus.

694 positive cases have been reported across the country with the death toll reaching 16.

TNI Bureau
