Odisha reports 3rd Covid-19 Positive Case

TNI Bureau: After a brief lull, Odisha has reported the 3rd Coronavirus positive case. As per the Health Department’s tweet, a 60-year-old male patient has tested positive for COVID-19 today. All 3 positive cases are from Bhubaneswar. The authorities have commenced contact tracing.

The Odisha Government is enforcing the lockdown and social distancing measures on a war footing to prevent spread of coronavirus.

694 positive cases have been reported across the country with the death toll reaching 16.