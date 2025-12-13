BJP-NDA Scores Big in Thiruvananthapuram, Makes Significant Gains Across Kerala

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked the people of Thiruvananthapuram after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a historic victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation. Calling it a “watershed moment” in Kerala politics, he said the mandate reflects people’s faith in the NDA’s vision for development and good governance.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the BJP-NDA will work to boost the city’s growth and improve the “Ease of Living” for residents. He also praised BJP karyakartas for their years of dedicated grassroots work, describing them as the party’s greatest strength.

Reacting to the overall local body poll results, the Prime Minister said Kerala is fed up with both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF), and now sees the NDA as the only credible alternative to build a “Vikasita Keralam”.

In the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the NDA won 50 wards, while the ruling LDF secured 29 and the Congress-led UDF 19. Two wards were won by independents, according to the Kerala State Election Commission. Polling in Vizhinjam was postponed following the death of an independent candidate.

The BJP also made notable gains elsewhere in the state. In a significant result, Kerala BJP Mahila Morcha president Navya Haridas won her ward in the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation, surprising many and underlining the party’s growing presence in Kerala’s urban local bodies.

The results are seen as a major setback for the LDF ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections scheduled for next year.