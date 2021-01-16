Odisha-Mo Parivar brings back Krishna’s Mortal Remains

TNI Bureau: The Odisha-Mo Parivar yet again turned saviour for a family in distress as it helped bring back the mortal remains of a labourer of Nabarangpur district from Chennai.

The 23-year-old Krishna Harijan, who was working as labourer at a rice mill in Tamil Nadu. He died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

The mill owner was trying to hide the body and dispose it. But, with Odisha-Mo Parivar stepping in, things changed.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Tamil Nadu Additional Police DG Ashok Das contacted in this regard. IGP Amitav Thakur of Odisha who silently work to help people in need, had contributed his bit too. Tamil Nadu Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) A Arun also swung into action to retrieve the body from the rice mill owner.

As per the request of Odisha-Mo Parivar, the Tamil Nadu Police dispatched Krishna’s body to Odisha. It reaches his native village today and last rites were conducted as per the rituals.

Read More: Odisha Mo Parivar brings back mortal remains of a Student