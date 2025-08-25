Odisha Govt to Train Tribal Girls to Become Pilots: CM Majhi

TNI Bureau: Odisha government will train the tribal girls of the state to become pilots, announced Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while addressing the Eastern Civil Aviation Ministerial Conference held in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The Odisha government will begin the Cadet Pilot Programme under the Building and Management of Aviation Assets and Network (B-MAAN) and train the tribal girls of the state to become pilots, Majhi informed.

On this occasion, the state government today signed two different agreements with Air Works, the country’s leading aircraft MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) service provider. As per the MoUs, a modern MRO facility will be set up at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar and create skill development, training and job opportunities for the youth of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that a world-class international airport is being built in Puri and this airport will be a spiritual and cultural gateway for crores of Jagannath devotees from all over the world. Along with this, land has been arranged for the expansion of Jharsuguda airport. In the last 14 months of the new government, Odisha’s airports have been connected to 15 new destinations. This policy of ours has been successful in connecting Odisha with the national and international air transport network. We are also emphasizing on role creation and skill development to take Odisha forward in this field and a world-class aviation training center is going to be set up at Birsola in Dhenkanal district.

“In Bhubaneswar, we are setting up a State-of-the-Art Maintenance, Repairing, Overhaul center. Along with this, the government is going to bring a Progressive Land Allotment Policy for the airports of the state. According to this, flying training, UAV training, and air sports activities will be possible in our airports. A large number of flying training institutes will do this work at our airports. The government is developing all the unused airstrips in the state as airports,” the CM said adding that there will be 14 such airports and the government is working to set up a total of 15 heliports in districts where there are no airports.

He further said that transformative initiatives like the UDAN scheme have given impetus, which has truly democratised aviation and opened new horizons for eastern India. Aviation is not just limited to airports and air services, it is a unique effort to connect the dreams of our people with opportunities, strengthen our economy and realise the dream of a Vikshit Bharat-2047. The continuous efforts of our Prime Minister, to build a Vikshit Bharat by 2047, always motivates us. Together, we are continuously working to strengthen the connectivity of Odisha, and fulfill the aspirations of our people.

Speaking on the occasion, the Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said that the government will make every effort to fully implement the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “Even those wearing Hawai slippers will now have the opportunity to fly in aircraft”. He also promised all possible support for the development of aviation infrastructure of Odisha.