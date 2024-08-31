Odisha Govt to open 25 New Excise Stations

TNI Bureau: The Excise Department on Saturday decided to open 25 new excise stations in Odisha, aftermath of the hooch tragedy in Ganjam district.
In a letter to Superintendent of Excise of 16 districts, the Excise Commissioner Somanath Majhi has stated that out of the total 25 excise stations, 3 excise stations each will come up in Ganjam, Balasore and Berhampur while 2 new excise stations each have been planned for Cuttack, Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh districts.
Similarly, one each will come up in Jagatsinghpur Bhadrak, Jajpur, Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Puri, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Rourkela.
The new excise stations will play a crucial role in checking hooch tragedy, intensifying enforcement activities under excise and NDPS in the state.
It is pertinent to mention here that death toll in the Chikiti hooch tragedy rose to three on Saturday.
