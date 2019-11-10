Odia Youth embarks on Bike Expedition with ‘Mission Seedball Plantation’

TNI Bureau: Odia youth Siddharth Shankar Panda has launched a bike expedition along with his team, from Bhubaneswar to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh with the support of Bharat Hero Group.
The expedition is powered with a social cause – seedball plantation. Siddharth and his friends are planning to plant seedballs throughout their 5,000km long journey.
Siddharth has a message while embarking on the bike expedition – “We are the last generation on Earth who can make some real changes”.
His contribution to save the environment and protect the planet earth, has received accolade from all quarters.
