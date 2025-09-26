Odisha Gears Up To Welcome PM Modi

TNI Bureau: Odisha is preparing to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit Jharsuguda on September 27 to address a public meeting at Amlipali Ground and launch several development projects worth Rs 60,000 crores. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, ministers, and senior officials have reviewed the arrangements, focusing on security, traffic management, and public convenience.

According to the schedule, the Prime Minister will land at Jharsuguda Airport at 11:10 AM and reach the venue by 11:25 AM. During the programme, he will lay foundation stones and inaugurate the projects. Key announcements include the flagging off of the Amrit Bharat Express from Berhampur to Surat, unveiling of BSNL’s indigenous 4G stack, and inauguration of a flyover in Sambalpur.

He will also dedicate two railway line doubling projects in Southern Odisha, announce expansion of eight IITs, and launch a national skill development programme. Aid for 50,000 beneficiaries under the Antyodaya scheme will also be distributed. The visit is scheduled to conclude by 12:45 PM.