Odisha continues to sizzle; Bhubaneswar hottest at 41.2 Degree Celsius

The capital city Bhubaneswar was the hottest place in the State for second consecutive day, recording a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius today.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha continues to sizzle; Bhubaneswar hottest at 41.2 Degree Celsius
126

Insight Bureau: Intense heat wave continued in Odisha as 3 places recorded maximum temperatures of above 40 degree Celsius on Saturday.

The capital city Bhubaneswar was the hottest place in the State for second consecutive day, recording a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius today.

Related Posts

Adivasi Mela 2022 begins Today

Barabati Stadium to host India-South Africa T20I Match on…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sambalpur recorded 40.2 degree celsius while Chandbali registered 40 degree Celsius.

The capital city recorded 40.8 degree Celsius yesterday, season’s highest temperature for the city, so far.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said the heat wave situation is likely to rise to 3-5 degrees Celsius in many parts of Odisha in next few days in the State.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.