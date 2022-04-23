Odisha continues to sizzle; Bhubaneswar hottest at 41.2 Degree Celsius

Insight Bureau: Intense heat wave continued in Odisha as 3 places recorded maximum temperatures of above 40 degree Celsius on Saturday.

The capital city Bhubaneswar was the hottest place in the State for second consecutive day, recording a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sambalpur recorded 40.2 degree celsius while Chandbali registered 40 degree Celsius.

The capital city recorded 40.8 degree Celsius yesterday, season’s highest temperature for the city, so far.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said the heat wave situation is likely to rise to 3-5 degrees Celsius in many parts of Odisha in next few days in the State.