Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Hails Team India’s Thrilling Win Over South Africa at Barabati Stadium

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi congratulated Team India for their commanding victory over South Africa in the opening T20 match at the historic Barabati Stadium on Monday, calling the contest “a proud moment for Odisha and for India.”

In a post on X shortly after the match, Majhi lauded the team’s performance and the electrifying atmosphere at the venue. “The Barabati Stadium came alive tonight with the kind of cricket that makes the whole country cheer. Congratulations to Team India on a brilliant victory over South Africa. The passion and sportsmanship on display were truly inspiring,” he wrote.

The Chief Minister said the roar of the crowd revived Barabati’s long legacy of iconic cricketing evenings. He also appreciated the smooth arrangements made for the event, crediting the administration, sports bodies and volunteers for delivering a seamless and memorable experience for thousands of fans who filled the stands.

Majhi had earlier extended his best wishes to both India and South Africa ahead of the clash, expressing pride in Odisha’s sporting culture. “My best wishes to both the squads of Bharat and South Africa on the occasion of the opening T20 match at the historic Barabati Stadium. Odisha is ready for an electrifying evening filled with unforgettable moments and collective celebration. Cricket will surely win today,” he had posted on X earlier in the day.

Highlighting Odisha’s reputation as a sports-loving state, the CM said Barabati Stadium remains a symbol of the state’s deep love for cricket. “Odisha has a proud history of upholding the best traditions of sportsmanship, and Barabati is a cherished emblem of our affection for the game. We eagerly welcome these world-class athletes to experience exceptional cricketing action in Odisha, the sports hub of the nation.”

He also noted that the match showcased not only skill and commitment but also the spirit of cultural friendship between nations. Thousands of cricket lovers, he said, were excited to witness the much-awaited fixture under floodlights on a crisp Cuttack winter evening. Majhi added that he hoped to “squeeze in some time” to catch a glimpse of the action from the stadium.









