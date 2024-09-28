Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announces Major Reforms for Police Modernization

Bhubaneshwar: Amid rising concerns over women’s safety, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called for urgent reforms to curb the increasing cases of eve-teasing in the state. Addressing the Collectors’ Conference on Saturday, Majhi emphasized that his government would not tolerate crimes against women and urged the police to ensure their safety across Odisha.

“It is evident from the records that eve-teasing cases have surged in the state. The Police Department must take stern action to ensure girls, students, and women can move freely without fear,” Majhi stated, addressing senior police officers and district SPs. He criticized the low conviction rates in crimes against women over the past two decades, attributing the problem to either lapses in police investigations or the lack of intent for speedy trials.

Majhi instructed Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Bansal to provide district-wise data on crimes against women, conviction rates, and pending cases within a week. “After a legal review, we will draft a comprehensive roadmap to address these issues,” he added.

The Chief Minister also stressed that his government has a zero-tolerance policy toward crimes against women and children. He warned that even influential individuals involved in such crimes would face strict legal action. “Police personnel must treat women with respect at police stations and handle their complaints with urgency, regardless of the time of day. This will build trust and foster stronger community relations,” Majhi said.

In a strong message to errant officers, the Chief Minister warned against corruption and misuse of power, stating that while the government supports the police, any misconduct will not be tolerated.

Odisha Police Modernisation Plan Unveiled

Alongside his focus on women’s safety, CM Majhi unveiled an ambitious plan to modernize the Odisha Police. Speaking on the sidelines of the Collectors’ Conference, Majhi outlined a detailed roadmap aimed at transforming the force into one of the best in the country.

As part of the modernization initiative, the state will recruit 1,043 personnel for a special battalion to ensure the smooth conduct of Puri’s Rath Yatra and to bolster security at the Puri Temple. Additionally, 2,098 home guards will be recruited to strengthen the state’s police force.

To improve response times and operational efficiency, the government will provide 9,000 motorcycles and additional four-wheelers to police stations. Moreover, ten new police outposts will be established in medical colleges to enhance security, and ten new Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) units will be set up to ensure one unit is stationed in every district.

“Our goal is to equip the Odisha Police with the necessary tools and infrastructure to maintain law and order effectively and to respond swiftly in emergencies,” Majhi stated, emphasizing the government’s commitment to strengthening the police force.

Majhi also commended the police for their dedicated efforts in conducting peaceful elections, managing large-scale events like the Rath Yatra, and controlling the Naxalism menace in the state. He reiterated that the government is committed to making Odisha free from left-wing extremism by providing all necessary manpower and infrastructure.











