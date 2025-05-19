Odisha CM holds 10th Public Grievance Hearing Session

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday held his tenth public grievance hearing session in a newly arranged chamber near Capital Nursery in Unit 2, Bhubaneswar.
Today’s session saw online registration by as many as 1,000 individuals. Accompanied by several Ministers, Majhi began hearing grievances around 8:30 AM.
Special provisions were also made for ‘divyang’ individuals to ensure their accessibility. Officials have been directed to take immediate steps to resolve their problems.
In view of the intense summer heat, the new chamber was equipped with fans, coolers, along with drinking water and toilet facilities.
