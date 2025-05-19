Odisha Deputy CM to represent India at South Asia Labour Mobility Conference in Bhutan

TNI Bureau: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Monday reached Bhutan to attend the South Asia Labour Mobility Conference, organised by the World Bank.
He is representing India in the two-day international conference being held in Thimphu on May 20 and 21, an official statement said.
The Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment, Singh Deo is currently the Chairman of the Task Force on Distressed Migration.
Singh Deo will represent India and participate in discussions on various topics at the international conference organized by the World Bank. His participation will be particularly helpful in formulating policies for the permanent solution to issues like challenges faced by migrant workers and strategies to create sustainable policy solutions.
Around 100 people, including representatives from Bhutan, Middle Eastern countries, North Africa, Italy, Australia, Arab countries, the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Jamaica, and Bangladesh, along with representatives from the World Bank and government officials, are expected to participate in the conference.
