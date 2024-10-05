Odisha CM attends ‘Nirbhay Daily @ 10 Years’ Event

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi attends the ‘Nirbhay Daily @ 10 Years’ Event; urges Journalists to become People’s Voice instead of His Master’s Voice. Mohan Majhi hails Nirbhay Daily and its Editor Navin Das for fearless journalism.

