Odisha CM attends ‘Nirbhay Daily @ 10 Years’ Event

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi attends the ‘Nirbhay Daily @ 10 Years’ Event; urges Journalists to become People’s Voice instead of His Master’s Voice. Mohan Majhi hails Nirbhay Daily and its Editor Navin Das for fearless journalism.
