Odisha BSE Matric Exam Result Announced; Check Details

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Friday announced the results of High School Certificate (HSC) 10th Board 2025, which recorded unprecedented results of 94.93% pass percentage.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityanand Gond formally declared results at the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) office in Cuttack at 4 PM.

➡️ As many as 5,02,417 students appeared for the matriculation examination in over 3000 examination centres across the State out of them 4,84,863 students have passed.

➡️A total of 3,272 schools have achieved 100% results this year in BSE Odisha Matric exam.

➡️A total of 2,44,612 girl students achieved success with a pass percentage of 96% while 2,40,251 boys have cleared the matriculation examination.

➡️17,384 students have failed in the BSE Odisha Matric exam.

➡️No zero result has been registered in any school.

➡️ While, Gajapati district recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.35%, Koraput district recorded the lowest pass percentage at 92.83%.

Number of students who passed with Grades:

➡️ A1 grade- 1812

➡️ A2 grade-12,200

➡️ B1 grade-38,831

➡️ B2 grade-84,971

➡️ Students can check their results on the official website of BSE at http://www.bseodisha.ac.in/.