TNI Evening News Headlines – May 02, 2025

➡️Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha announces results of matriculation examination. This year, 94.93% of the students cleared the matriculation exam.
➡️‘Nabakalebara’ wood used to make idols of Digha Jagannath temple; Puri Srimandir servitor Ramakrushna Das Mahapatra’s statement sparks row.
➡️Digha Jagannatha Temple Row and participation of Puri Srimandir Sevayats: Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan writes to SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, seeking an internal probe and strong action against the guilty if needed.
➡️Death of another Nepali girl student at KIIT University: NHRC member expresses concern through social media post, MEA in touch with Odisha Government.
➡️IMD predicted that thunderstorm-triggered rainfall will continue in different parts of Odisha till May 9, 2025.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Odisha on May 10 for two-day official tour.
➡️The permission process for part plot sales has reached its final stage; notification likely this month, says Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.
➡️Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting take-off and landing exercises on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.
➡️Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates to the nation ‘Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport’ worth Rs 8,900 crore.
➡️Gujarat Government grants additional Rs 2 crore special package to female legislators.
➡️Sensex climbs 259.75 points to settle at 80,501.99; Nifty up 12.50 points to 24,346.70.
➡️Rupee settles 4 paise higher at 84.50 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️England Cricket Board bans transgender players from women’s and girls’ matches.
➡️US vice-president J.D. Vance has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “tough negotiator”. India, US trade deal coming soon.
➡️Russia downs 121 Ukrainian drones overnight.
Comments are closed.