New Features set to make WhatsApp More Interesting

TNI Bureau: Telegram with its advanced features like Chabot, Username, and Cloud storage facility has always been competing with WhatsApp. But this time, it seems like WhatsApp seeks to challenge Telegram with its new features.

These new WhatsApp features will be rolled out to its users this month itself in its new updates. And, it will definitely bring a huge difference to the platform. This new update can prove to be a game-changing factor for WhatsApp in the Market.

The WhatsApp Team has now announced features like:

Better Storage Management

This feature is basically added to make it easy for the users to manage the media in bulk. Now with this new feature, you can delete the media together at once to free up space quickly.

You can access this feature simply in just a few easy steps.

Step 1: Go to Settings

Step 2: Click on Storage and management section

Step 3: Here you will find the new Storage Management tool. Using it, users can now delete the media in bulk very easily.

Disappearing Messages

This was again the much-awaited feature of WhatsApp. Using this feature, you can choose whether you want the messages you send on WhatsApp to disappear or not. This feature will make the chats disappear after 7 days.

Disappearing Messages option is available for both the Group Chats and Individual Chats. Though you will only get an option to send disappearing messages in an individual chat. In a group chat, only the admins will get an option to decide whether to turn the disappearing messages on or off.

Also, it’s very easy to send disappearing messages. Just click on the profile. Open the Disappearing Messages tab and now you can either switch this option on or can switch it off with just a click.

Aren’t these features cool?

Either you find them cool or not, but these features will definitely up the game for WhatsApp in the market. These features by the Zuckerberg lead Company are already making WhatsApp much more convenient and easy for its users.