Nepal Seeks Peace, Restoration of Normalcy

TNI Bureau: Normalcy began to return to Nepal on Wednesday after the army stepped in to control violent protests that left 19 people dead and forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign. Army troops were deployed across Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur, enforcing restrictions and warning against vandalism, looting, and arson. Streets remained quiet as soldiers patrolled and fire crews responded to damage from Tuesday’s unrest, when protesters torched Parliament, the President’s office, and the Prime Minister’s residence.

The protests, led by Gen-Z youth, were triggered by corruption allegations and a government ban on social media, which was lifted Monday night. President Ram Chandra Poudel and Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel appealed for dialogue, while the UN and India urged restraint. Protesters, however, continue to demand reforms and opportunities for youth.