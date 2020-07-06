Naveen’s Mantra to Fight Corona – Sacrifice, Restraint, Discipline

TNI Bureau: While lauding the people of Puri for showing restraint and making sacrifice during this year’s Ratha Jatra, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik thanked everyone for ensuring smooth festival and showing the world Odisha’s strong resolve.

Naveen gave three Mantras to the people – Sacrifice, Restraint and Discipline and said these three weapons will ensure victory in the fight against COVID-19.

“Lord Jagannath has taught these during the Ratha Jatra this year. People of Puri have followed it too. Let’s practice this to emerge winner in the battle against Coronavirus,” said the CM.

The CM also urged everyone to follow all COVID-19 guidelines, maintain social distancing norms and wear masks to avoid the spread of Covid-19. “Save yourself and your family”, says Naveen Patnaik in his video message while making a special appeal to the youth to follow the rules.