Naveen Patnaik Forfeits Hiked Salary as LoP; Asks Funds to Be Used for Public Welfare

Bhubaneswar: Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Legislative Assembly and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided to forgo the recently enhanced salary and allowances for the post of Leader of the Opposition, requesting that the amount be utilised for public welfare.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Patnaik expressed gratitude for the support he has received from the people of Odisha over the past 25 years, saying he remained deeply indebted to them and to the legacy of his late father, Biju Patnaik.

Recalling his family’s 2015 decision to donate their ancestral property Anand Bhawan in Cuttack for public use, Patnaik said his decision to forgo the revised remuneration was guided by the same spirit of service. He noted that the Odisha Legislative Assembly had recently approved a hike in the salary and allowances for the Leader of the Opposition and said he did not wish to avail the increase.

Patnaik requested the chief minister to ensure that the amount saved by his decision is directed towards the welfare of the poor in the state.

The Odisha Assembly had recently approved a substantial increase in salaries and allowances for MLAs, ministers and constitutional positions, raising the monthly remuneration of the Leader of the Opposition to around ₹3.62 lakh. Patnaik’s decision comes amid public debate over legislators’ pay and has drawn attention for underscoring restraint and public service.

Patnaik served as Odisha’s chief minister for over 24 years until 2024 and continues to lead the opposition in the state assembly.